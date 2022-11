NIRJULI, 12 Nov: Altogether 2,850 beneficiaries availed of services provided by 35 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at the government secondary school here on Saturday.

The camp was inaugurated by Ward 19 Corporator Tarh Nachung, in the presence of ICR DC Talo Potom, ADC Jiken Bomjen, and others. (DIPRO)