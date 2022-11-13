Complaint lodged against absentee officers

TATO, 12 Nov: The Shi-Yomi district unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Parishad (AAPPRP) has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner here against all the HoDs of the district over their absenteeism.

Taking a serious view of the absence of government officers from their places of posting, the AAPPRP in its complaint letter stated that most of the HoDs and their staffers usually remain absent from their offices and duties, and that the practice has been going on for the past many years.

It further alleged that “some of the departments run their offices from Aalo in West Siang district, making false excuses.”

“Some of the officers are spotted only at the time of VVIP visits and on the occasions of national importance, like Republic Day, Independence Day, Statehood Day celebrations, and during election duties,” district AAPPRP president Maling Koje said in the complaint letter.

He said that the absence of the officers from duty is causing great inconvenience to the public and affecting the developmental process.

“All the absentee officers draw their salaries without attending even a single day in their respective places of posting,” Koje said.

He appealed to the DC to take strong action against the absentee officers, along with their staffs, for their “wilful negligence towards their assigned duties.”

Koje said also that a copy of the complaint letter has been submitted to the legislative assembly speaker.