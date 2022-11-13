National Education Day observed

AALO, 12 Nov: The North East Frontier Technical University here in West Siang district observed the National Education Day on Friday.

The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister and vice president Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Among others, SFS College principal Fr Jose Kariapadthu, engineering department dean Dr Tome Ete, academics dean (i/c) Dr Partha Sarothi Rakshit, and headmasters and students of different schools attended the programme.

Dr Ete shared a few words of advice with the students, while Fr Kariapadthu inaugurated the ‘wall magazine’ of the BEd first year students. (DIPRO)