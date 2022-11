ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: Thirty-two women participated in a four-day vocational training programme on ‘basic embroidery and tailoring’ – organised by the Papum Pare KVK – which concluded on Saturday.

“The programme was aimed at empowering unemployed women to sustain their livelihood,” the KVK informed in a release.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of KVK scientist Nane Taga Jamoh.