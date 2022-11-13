Workshop on ICAR-VPKAS held

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Nov: KVK heads, senior scientists and subject matter specialists from all the KVKs of the state, along with officers of the agriculture directorate, participated in a workshop on the ICAR-VPKAS here on Saturday.

Information about new varieties of crops released by Almora (Uttarakhand)-based ICAR-VPKAS which are feasible for the Northeast region, along with seed samples for testing at all the KVK farms, were provided to the participants.

Farm machineries which could be promoted in the state were also displayed.

“Portable polyhouses will be provided to the KVKs of the state through the ATARI, and to the beneficiaries through the agriculture director in a cluster mode, preferably at an altitude of around 1,200 mtrs from sea level by the ICAR-VPKAS,” according to a release.

The scientists emphasised on increasing cropping intensity, having a cluster approach, promoting quality seed production, and doubling the farmers’ income through technological interventions.