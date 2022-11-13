TRIHMS’ services highlighted

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Nov: Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) CMS Dr D Raina made a presentation on the facilities and the services available at the TRIHMS during a meeting of the hospital’s governing body, which was chaired by Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the RKM Hospital secretary commended “the yeoman services being provided by the TRIHMS’ staff,” and stressed on “the need for preventive care and holistic approach to patient care services.”

The DC advised the participants to be punctual and abide by the prevailing government rules and regulations.