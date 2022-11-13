DC expresses concern over growing suicide cases, drug abuse in Mishmi community

TEZU, 12 Nov: Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shaswat Sourabh expressed serious concern over the growing rate of deaths by suicide, and over drug abuse among the Mishmi community in recent times.

The DC appealed to the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM) to “brainstorm over the issue in every social platform to prevent its occurrences,” and gave assurance that he would extend every possible help from his side.

The DC was addressing the 30th foundation day celebration of the CALSOM here on Saturday.

He lauded “the active role of the society for working in collaboration with the district administration to fight against the opium and drug menace.”

Colonel Sandeep Kurup exhorted the Mishmi community to preserve its rich cultural heritage and identity and not to forget one’s roots.

CALSOM secretary Suraj Tayang urged the members of the Mishmi community to “stay united and not get divided on the basis of narrow clan and political affiliations.”

Former CALSOM members were remembered for their selfless service and contributions towards the Mishmi society, and tributes were paid to those members who have passed away.

Twenty-one meritorious students, academicians and sportspersons were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the CBSE/AISSCE 2021-22/APPSCE-2022-23 examinations, and in the recently held National Games.

Padma Shri awardee Satyanarayanan Mundayoor, Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, CALSOM chairman Bafrenso Pul, members of the Mishmi Welfare Society and the IFCSAP, and students of the Mishmi community attended the celebration.