CS takes stock of preps for PM’s visit

HOLLONGI, 13 Nov: Chief Secretary Dharmendra, along with senior officers of the state on Sunday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport here.

Reviewing the security arrangement with the state police and central intelligence representatives, Dharmendra asked them to “ensure no security lapse” during the visit.

The CS directed the officials of the civil aviation department and the Airports Authority of India, and the construction agency “to leave no stone unturned for ensuring a successful inaugural programme.”

He also inspected the airport’s terminal and the site where the inauguration programme is scheduled to be held.

Among others, Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan, commissioner to chief minister Sonam Chombay, Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik, IPR Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht, Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana, and IPR Director Onyok Pertin accompanied the CS. (DIPRO)