Lokhande lays foundation stone of new school bldg

PAPU NALLAH, 13 Nov: Planning Commissioner Prashant Sitaram Lokhande laid the foundation stone of a G+2 classroom building at the Oju Mission School (OMS) here on Sunday, in the presence of Planning Director Pallab Dey, and land donor and senior political leader Kamen Ringu.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokhande commended the members of the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), including its chairperson Ratan Anya, for their yeoman service for the wellbeing of children.

“We should not forget to honour our local culture as loss of culture is loss of identity,” he said.

Lokhande advised the children to study hard, saying that “I wish to see someone sitting with me as an IAS officer in the near future.”

Ringu in his address said that he has donated the land “for a very good cause,” and expressed satisfaction over seeing the growth of the school.

The OWA chairperson also spoke.