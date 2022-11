HAWAI, 13 Nov: A house belonging to PWD JE Pawanso Pul, in Changung village in Hawai circle of Anjaw district, was reduced to ashes in a fire that occurred at around 11:10 pm on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but no casualty occurred.

Pul said that he is in a state of shock as he had built the house with his hard-earned money.

All household items were burnt down and nothing could be saved, he said.