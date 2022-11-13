Arunachal wins 19 medals on first two days of NE Olympic Games

SHILLONG, 12 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh won 19 medals, including seven gold medals, on the first two days of the ongoing 2nd NE Olympic Games here in Meghalaya.

Out of the seven gold medals won so far, the taekwondo players won six, while the other gold medal came in the cycling event.

The taekwondo players also won five silver and three bronze medals.

The state also won one silver and two bronze medals in the wushu Changquan event, and one more silver medal in the badminton team event.

The gold medal winning players in taekwondo are Khinsen Wangsu, Adit Tulang, Shren Lu Appa-Adit Tulang (pair), Radha Bangsisa, Ranjit Biswakarma-Rikpiy Nyodu (pair) and Narend Jomoh.

While Wangsu and Tulang bagged a gold medal each in the junior girls’ and boys’ individual poomsae event, respectively, the pairs of Appa-Tulang and Biswakarma -Nyodu won a gold medal each in the junior and senior pair poomsae event, respectively.

Bangsisa won the gold medal in the female individual poomsae, while Jomoh won in the junior boys’ below 63 kg category.

The other silver and bronze medal winning players in taekwondo are Ontey Khamblai (Sil), Rake Sumpa (Sil), Tadar Chukhu (Br), Khowjing Arangham (Br), Kozam Wangsu (Br), Leechang Nyorak (Sil), Tadar Kuku (Sil), and Pasen Romin (Sil).

Lindum Kiakia won the gold medal in the women’s open cross-country cycling event with a timing of 9 minutes and 42 seconds.

In wushu, Pongchoi Reham won a bronze medal in the men’s optional Changquan event, while Yani Eru and Chakpu Takam won a silver medal and a bronze medal in the women’s optional Changquan and men’s 52 kg category, respectively.

The women’s football team beat host Meghalaya 3-1 and entered into the semifinals on Saturday. They will be up against Sikkim in the semifinal on Monday.

The men’s football team made an early exit after losing all their league level matches.

They lost 0-2 to Nagaland in the first match, 0-6 to Meghalaya in the second match, and 3-5 to Sikkim in the last match.