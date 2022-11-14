NEOG: Jyoti Mane wins 10,000-mtr race

Arunachal’s medals tally soars to 48

Staff reporter

SHILLONG, 13 Nov: Jyoti Mane of Arunachal Pradesh won the 10,000-metre race in the ongoing 2nd North East Olympic Games (NEOG) in the women’s above 20 years category here in Meghalaya on Sunday.

She clocked 39 minutes and 04.67 seconds to complete the race ahead of Nagaland’s Tsuchot, who came in second with a timing of 39 minutes and 34.76 seconds.

Meghalaya’s Kyntimon Marwein took the bronze (40 mins & 23.73 secs).

Duyu Hinda won the bronze in the 800-mtr race in the boys’ below 20 years category. He took 2 minutes and 4.46 seconds to finish third.

The gold and silver medals went to Meghalaya’s Skhemlang Suba (1 min & 56.70 secs) and Manipur’s S Arnold Meitei (2 mins & 2.06 secs).

Col Hemonto Panging won the gold medal in the senior category golf event. The silver and bronze medals were won by Benu Malakar of Meghalaya and Lhunkhotang Hangsing of Manipur.

Sandiya Gungli won the state’s first weightlifting medal in the Games. She won a gold medal in the women’s 45 kg category with a total lift of 116 kgs.

Meanwhile, the taekwondo players continued their fine run on day three, winning two more gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

While Nabam Menia won her gold medal in the senior girls’ below 49 kg Kyorugi event, defeating her opponent from Manipur in the final, Limi Riram won the other gold in the senior boys’ below 68 kg category. His opponent was also from Manipur.

The silver and bronze medallists were Lakpa Gelu (Br), Goma Chetry (Br), Soni Nalo (Sil), Neelam Yong (Br), Iztha Bagra (Br), and Reshenso Tayang (Sil).

The state won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals in judo on Sunday.

Kipa Chingpa won the gold in the boys’ 40 kg category, beating his opponent from Meghalaya in the final.

While Ehalu Tega won the silver medal in the girls’ 40 kg category, Manjula Marai and Kabi Doyom won a bronze medal apiece in the girls’ 34 kg and 44 kg category, respectively.

The other two judo silver medals were won by Byabang Bhupai (45 kg) and Tang Tada (50 kg).

The state also won two gold, two silver and seven bronze medals in wushu on Sunday.

Gyamar Yatup (48 kg) and Kigo Yoka (56 kg) won the gold medals in the Sanda event in their respective weight categories, while Bangram Tungi (75 kg) and Bomjen ligu (48 kg) won the silver medals in the Sanda event in their respective weight categories.

The bronze medals winners in wushu disciplines were Wangson Tangha (Taolu Daoshu), Anjuru Selo (Taolu traditional event), Nomi Tamut (Sanda 52 kg), Gida Kamir (Sanda 60 kg), Naomi Wangsa (Taolu traditional event), Techi Natum (Sanda 65 kg) and Chakpu Takam (Sanda 52 kg).

In archery, Tash Kara entered into the final of the men’s compound individual event, beating his opponent from Nagaland 142-140.

Tang Sumi lost 136-147 to her opponent from Assam in the quarterfinal match in the women’s individual compound event.

Kara and Sumi entered the final of compound mixed team event, defeating their opponents from Manipur 144-141.

In table tennis, Mitom Doley and Tarh Maph lost 0-3 (11-7, 11-7, 11-8) to T Boy Singh and L Bikram of Manipur in the men’s doubles quarterfinal.

In the women’s singles, Maitri Rahi lost 2-4 (11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-7) to Sheyashi Chakraborti of Tripura in the pre-quarterfinal, while Neelam Dilli lost 0-4 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3) to Tanushree Das Gupta of Meghalaya in the pre-quarterfinal.

In basketball, the men’s team from the state beat Sikkim 70-64 and will be up against Assam on Monday.

The women’s team lost 32-40 to Nagaland.

In badminton, Laa Takum entered into the men’s singles final, beating his opponent from Nagaland in straight 21-14, 21-18 sets

Pinky Karki and Taring Yania also entered into the women’s doubles final, defeating their opponents from Manipur 21-15, 21-17.

Karki settled for the bronze after losing 16-21, 17-21 to her opponent from Assam in the women’s singles semifinal.

In mixed doubles, Taring Yania and Nikil Chetry entered the final after defeating their opponents from Nagaland 21-19, 24-22 in the semifinal.

Chau Kyon Manpang and Sonam Tamang entered in the men’s doubles final, defeating their opponents from Mizoram 21-19, 21-15.

Meanwhile, 12 years and six months old Deeyon Sian Pao of Arunachal Pradesh was awarded the ‘youngest golfer award’ of the competition.

On day three, Arunachal added 29 medals (G-8, Sil-08, Br-13) to its overnight tally of 19 medals (G-7, Sil-7, Br-5).