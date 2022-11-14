Prominent Nyishi songwriter passes away

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: One of the prominent songwriters of the Nyishi community, Bengia Piju Thapa, passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness.

Born in 1970, Piju was working as an assistant section officer in the state civil secretariat at the time of her demise.

She had written many Nyishi songs, the most popular among them being ‘Michago Dayato Agam Bese Dodne Ngo’.

Late Piju was also an active member of the Itanagar Christian Revival Church (CRC). She composed several Christian songs in Nyishi and Hindi languages.

In the 1980s and the ’90s, she had taken active part in the reformation of Nyishi art and culture.

Her funeral was performed on Sunday. A large number of members of the Itanagar CRC joined the funeral, along with the bereaved family members.