AR felicitates youths selected for recruitment

KHONSA, 14 Nov: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) on Monday felicitated 19 youths from Tirap and Longding districts who have been selected for recruitment to the posts of constables (general duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces, SSF, and riflemen (general duty) in the AR.

The 19 youths were among 43 male and 24 female aspirants who had undergone a six-week-long pre-recruitment training conducted by the AR at its battalion headquarters here in Tirap district from 6 April.

“The rigorous pre-recruitment training resulted in the selection of 19 of those aspirants that include 11 male and two female candidates for the Assam Rifles, while four male and two female candidates are selected for Indo-Tibetan Border Police,” the AR said in a release.

Battalion Commandant Col Aman Ahluwalia and Tirap DC Taro Mize conveyed their best wishes and encouraged the selected candidates to become role models for the defence service aspirants.

The commandant also encouraged other youths to “keep working hard and aim to get selected in the upcoming recruitment rallies.” (DIPRO)