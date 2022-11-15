Meeting on PM-DevINE held

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Chief Secretary Dharmendra chaired a state-level empowered committee (SLEC) meeting on the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

The PM-DevINE is a central sector scheme with 100 percent central funding, implemented by the DoNER ministry.

The proposed advanced landing grounds (ALG) in Dirang and Anini, and augmentation of water supply in the Itanagar Capital Region, with a capacity of 62 mld, at an estimated cost of Rs 352 crore, were two important projects proposed by the SLEC under the PM-DevINE to the DoNER ministry.

The chief secretary informed the DoNER ministry’s senior economic adviser Kumar V Pratap that, “besides strengthening the air transportation infrastructure of the state, the ALGs in Dirang and Anini would provide air communication for public and tourists throughout the year.”

The two proposed ALGs are strategically located and will also have strategic utilities in critical times.

Among others, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Planning Commissioner PS Lokhande, Civil Aviation Secretary S Nayak, and PHE&WS (WZ) Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)