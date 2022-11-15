WSCA organises cycling event

AALO, 14 Nov: The West Siang Cycling Association (WSCA), in collaboration with the 2nd AAPBn and the West Siang district police, organised a mountain terrain bike race from the AAPBn gate to SFS College here as an extension programme of the APP’s 50th raising day.

Around 20 young cyclists participated in the event. The participants were divided into two age categories of 10-15 years and 15-19 years, and the first three position winners in each category were awarded cash prizes and certificates. The other participants were given certificates of participation.

Second AAPBn Commandant Tumme Amo also attended the event to encourage the participants. (DIPRO)