Seya FC to meet NUFC in final

YAZALI, 14 Nov: Seya FC and NUFC will battle it out for the third Hangover Veteran Football Cup on Wednesday at the general ground here in Lower Subansiri district.

On Sunday, Seya FC defeated Lion FC 4-2 via penalty shootout.

The match went to tie-breaker after both the teams played out 1-1 draw in the regulation as well as extra-time.

In Monday’s semifinal, NUFC beat PHED 3-2.

PHED scored first through Tamchi Tasung, who managed to get a lucky deflection in the 16th minute. However, Gyamar Talla got one back for NUFC in the next minute. Orin Lego scored in the 22nd minute to take NUFC ahead. Tasung, however, scored his second goal of the game in the 34th minute to level the game.

The game would have ended in a draw, but Talla got his second of the game in the 50th minute to set up a date in the final that will be played on Wednesday.

The semifinals were played under floodlights for the first time in the district, and the final match will also be played in the evening.