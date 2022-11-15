Badminton tourney organised to mark Children’s Day

RONO HILLS, 14 Nov: Fourteen teams from various departments of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), besides teams from Upper Taying Tarang village, Doimukh, Emchi, and Gumto participated in a two-day badminton tournament at the NTB Club in Upper Taying Tarang village here to mark Children’s Day.

In the final match, the research scholar duo of RGU’s geography department, Taje Pali and Tanil Tabang, edged past the duo of Ajing Pame and Anil Biswakarma of Upper Taying Tarang village to win the match.

The officer-research scholar duo of Dr David Pertin and Mundeep Deuri settled for the third place, edging past the other semifinalists.

On the sideline of the tournament, NTB Club chairman Nangram Toglik spoke on “the essence and contribution of Pandit Nehru in shaping the present-day Arunachal Pradesh with his farsightedness.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin said that “this local-level tournament was organised by the club to instil a spirit of camaraderie among the people of the locality to give a meaningful message towards loving the children and to instil the ideals of Chacha Nehru among the new generations through the medium of popular sports like badminton and make them feel precious in every way.”

The prizes were given away by Toglik and Dr Pertin.