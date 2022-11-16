APSCU organises ‘Sahkarita’ conclave

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Around 670 participants, including HoDs, representative of the Federal Cooperative Organisation, district cooperative unions, LAMPS, and primary cooperative societies, besides panchayat leaders, unemployed youths, etc, attended a state-level ‘Sahkarita conclave-cum-celebration of 69th All India Cooperative Week’ at the NERIST here on Monday.

The celebration, themed ‘India@75: Growth of cooperatives and future ahead’, was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) for all cooperative societies and the cooperation department.

Addressing the conclave, Cooperation Minister Tumke Bagra highlighted the new plans and programmes initiated by the union cooperation ministry.

Bagra informed that “a plan outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for the development of the cooperative sector across the nation,” while Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso suggested chalking out a “future plan and programming for the socioeconomic development of those working in various types of cooperative societies.”

National Skill Development Corporation President Anand Mohan Jha delivered a speech on the schemes available under the NSDC “which can be availed by cooperative sectors in the future,” and NABARD DGM BP Mishra spoke about the “observation of cooperative principles by the cooperative sector while managing the affairs of the society.”

APSCU Chairman Sushil Nalo said that “there is a series of grievances that needs to be addressed by the government of Arunachal Pradesh, such as drafting of a cooperative policy, setting up of a cooperative goal, upgrading certain districts into DRCS post, creation of post for ARCS in various new districts, creation of additional RCS post in line with western and eastern divisional commissioners,” etc.

APSCU CEO Gyati Kobing made a presentation on the overall status of the cooperative movement in Arunachal.

State Cooperation Secretary Krishna Kr Singh advised the cooperators to adhere to the principles of cooperatives.

Later, accompanied by dignitaries, officers and cooperators, he inaugurated a cooperative exhibition-cum-sale, featuring stalls set up by 22 selected cooperative societies.