BURAGAON, 15 Nov: The 49th central Nyethrii-Dow festival was celebrated here in Thrizino subdivision of West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The festival was inaugurated by union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in the presence of Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju, Thrizino MLA Kumsi Sidisow, West Kameng DC Karma Leki, officers, panchayat members, and others.

The festival was organised by the Nyethrii-Dow Festival Committee in collaboration with the Aka Shotuku Kuno. (DIPRO)