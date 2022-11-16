Sona flags off ambulance for Shi-Yomi

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Tuesday flagged off an ambulance for Shi-Yomi district from here, in the presence of Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and MLAs Nyato Dukam, Rode Bui, Kento Rina and Dorjee Wangdi Karma.

The ambulance has been donated by Upper Subansiri-based Ningtemuri Multipurpose Society Ltd (NMSL) as part of its services to help the needy patients of remote areas of the state.

“I on behalf of the people of Shi-Yomi extend heartfelt thanks to Ningtemuri Multipurpose Society Ltd for the new ambulance, which will be used to provide medical assistance to the people in my district in times of medical emergency,” the speaker said.

He urged the people of Shi-Yomi to “take ownership of the ambulance and use it for helping people in need.”

Speaking on behalf of the NMSL, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam informed that the society has been working for the welfare of the people for long “and donating ambulances is one of its humanitarian moves to help out the needy medical patients of remote areas.”

“Starting from Shi-Yomi, the society will provide ambulances to other remote districts in the coming days,” he added. (Speaker’s PR Cell)