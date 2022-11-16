Mossang asks officers to ensure transparency in public service

Status of Aadhaar seeding reviewed

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Nov: Food & Civil Supplies (FCS) Minister Kamlung Mossang has asked the officers of his department to stay updated on the latest tech-based reforms to ensure efficiency and transparency in delivery of public service.

The minister was addressing a conference of district food & civil supplies officers (DFCSO) here on Monday.

He took stock of the latest status of Aadhaar seeding of ration card beneficiaries’ database, implementation of FPS automation, and the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative in the state during the conference.

Commending the FCS department for averting a food crisis in the state during the Covid-19 crisis, the minister advised the officers to “continue to render service with the same vigour.”

He assured to “protect the career progression of the officers of the department after the merging of most of the liaison offices/DRC offices with the general administration department.”

The minister asked the officer concerned to “follow up the pending file in finance department for upgradation of one post of joint director as per cabinet decision held on 25 May, 2021.”

The matter of non-payment of transportation bills to carriage contractors and profit margin to fair price shop owners affecting smooth flow of the PDS supply chain was also discussed during the conference.

Responding to the submissions made by the DFCSOs, FCS Secretary Opak Gao asked the officers to submit “APAR and vigilance clearance to enable timely conduct of DPCs.”

FCS Additional Secretary Liyon Borang informed that “the central government will make foodgrains allocation strictly based on Aadhaar-seeded data after 31 December, 2022.”

He asked the DFCSOs to “percolate information down to the beneficiaries at grassroots level in order to avoid lapses and deprivation of monthly entitlement.”

Senior DFCSO Tomo Gamlin highlighted the career progression issues affecting the DFCSOs, “due to stagnation in promotional channel.”

He said that “some of the DFCSOs are already drawing the salary of joint director but still status remains at entry grade and batch mate officers opted to APCS (EG) are holding the post of SDO/ADCs today.”

He appealed to the authorities concerned to streamline the transfer and posting policy for the DFCSOs.

FCS Director Wayong Khimhun and Joint Director Jummar Koyu also spoke, according to an official release.