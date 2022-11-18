Club observes foundation day

ZIRO, 17 Nov: Defence Club Ziro, a registered NGO under the Society Registration Act, 1860, vide SR/ITA/816, observed its foundation day here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Members of the club visited Achukuru Mother’s Home and the Children’s Centre in Suluya, Old Ziro, and the Grace Rehabilitation Centre in Abulya, Hapoli (both orphanage and destitute centres) and distributed edibles and clothes to them.

Later, the club felicitated the children of its members who passed Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exam in 2021-22, as well as those who achieved success in other fields, such as games and sports, cultural and literary events, and state and international events.

During the felicitation programme, the club’s chairman Tage Ado highlighted the ill-effects of drug abuse, and urged the people to pledge not to indulge in any kind of drug directly or indirectly, and to raise their voice against the drug menace.

He also highlighted the activities taken up by the club since its inception in 1991, such as plantation programmes, donation of dustbins to the district hospital here, and organising career- and health-related counselling and free medical camps.

During the pandemic, the club had donated Rs 1,50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against Covid-19.

The club’s secretary Nada Rika urged the students to focus more on their studies and avoid getting addicted to mobile games. (DIPRO)