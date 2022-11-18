RGGP signs DoA with HPDCAPL

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) and the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd (HPDCAPL) signed a deed of agreement (DoA) for a ‘jal urja skill development programme’ here on 15 November.

The objective of the DoA, which was signed by HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj and RGGP Principal Taba Tath, is to impart training in the power sector of the state under the Jalurjamitra Skill Development Programme by the HPDCAPL, through the Roorkee (Uttarakhand)-based IIT’s renewable energy department, while the RGGP will provide laboratory infrastructure, technical staff, hostels, and other facilities.

The HPDCAPL has also assured to “impart various industrial training programmes for the students of the RGGP as part of academic curriculum, and assist for the completion of the projects assigned to the students as and when it is required,” the RGGP informed in a release, adding that “placement opportunity can be created if the students are found eligible for the required job opportunities under the HPDCAPL.”