Orientation progs on GPDP, DPDP

PALIN, 17 Nov: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) organised a three-day district-level orientation programme on the people’s plan campaign for preparation of gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) and district panchayat development plan (DPDP) here in Kra Daadi district from 14-16 November.

All the HoDs of the line departments apprised the participants of the activities undertaken by them (the HoDs) “for localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be incorporated in the GPDP and DPDP 2023-24.”

Kra Daadi ZPC Charu Menia in her address said that “the line departments should cooperate during this programme for integration of works under the GPDP,” while Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Rido Tarak urged the line departments and the PRI members to make the most of the programme.

Course director Tamar Baki presented an overview of the people’s plan campaign for the preparation of the GPDP and DPDP for 2023-24, “while complying with localisation of Sustainable Development Goals and the GPDP.”

At the end of the programme, the PRI leaders, line departments and SIRD&PR faculty members adopted Amji village “for taking sankalp on the theme of clean and green village.”

Longding DIPRO adds: A three-day district-level orientation programme on the people’s plan campaign for preparation of GPDP and zilla panchayat development plan (ZPDP) 2023-24 concluded in Longding on Thursday.

The programme was conducted by, among others, Longding DC Bani Lego, and SIRD Assistant Director Likha Kiran.

A training programme on the SPICE model of power devolution to the PRIs on 29 subjects was also conducted, during which officials of the line departments made presentations on various schemes in their departments.

The programme was attended by the ZPC, ZPMs, GPCs, HoDs and frontline workers from all government departments.

The orientation programme was conducted by the SIRD&PR, with support from the Longding district administration.