Saroh’s bail plea to be heard on Monday

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The bail plea of Upper Siang DFCSO Minoty Borang Saroh will be heard on Monday.

The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police, which is investigating the case, will submit its report and other inputs on Monday.

Last week, the sessions court in Yupia had rejected the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Saroh.

Saroh and three others were arrested in October, along with a CO, a UDC and the UDC’s husband.

This is the second case that the SIC has taken up in connection with the then APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang’s involvement in the cash-for-job scam.