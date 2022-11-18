Celebrations to mark diamond jubilee of Battle of Walong ends

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The month-long diamond jubilee celebrations to commemorate the Battle of Walong between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in 1962 culminated in Walong in Anjaw district on Wednesday.

The closing ceremony of the event was attended by Eastern Command GoC-in-C, Lt Gen RP Kalita, who laid a wreath at the Walong war memorial and paid homage to the heroes of the battle.

War veterans, their NOKs and locals who assisted in the war effort were also honoured, Tezpur (Assam)-based defence spokesperson Lt Col AS Walia said.

Representatives of units which participated in the battle were also present during the sombre function and they were felicitated. Various adventure treks, cycle rally and motorcycle expeditions were flagged in by the eastern army commander.

The battle was an effulgent example of unique bravery, guts and sacrifice by the Indian Army against the Chinese aggression in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Sixty years ago, during the 1962 Sino-India war, the Indian Army gave a bloody nose to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong. The bravehearts of the Indian Army halted the advancing PLA soldiers for 27 days, which forced them to sidestep its reserve division from the Tawang sector to Walong.

Outnumbered by the enemy, with little ammunition and no resources, the valiant soldiers fought till the last man, last round. This saga of valour and sacrifice continues to serve as a tale of inspiration for the generations to come.

The month-long celebrations started on 17 October this year and were inaugurated by Spear Corps GOC, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, in Walong.

The celebrations were aligned to the events as they unfolded in 1962 and encompassed a large number of activities in Arunachal and upper Assam, which included historical and adventure treks, cycle rally from Roing to Walong, ‘Know your Army’ programmes, and equipment display, besides motivational lectures and painting competitions at educational institutes, the spokesman said.

In addition, a “mega motorcycle expedition” was undertaken from Tezpur to Walong, which collected soil from major 1962 battlefields in Arunachal and the same was instated at the Walong war memorial.

To immortalise the saga of valour and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers, the lore of Battle of Walong is being showcased in premium military establishments and many civilian institutes in the country, Lt Col Walia added.

Tributes paid to martyrs

Meanwhile, Eastern Command GOC-in-C, Lt Gen RP Kalita on Thursday laid a wreath at the Tawang war memorial on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the battle of Nuranang, in the presence of 4 Corps GOC Lt Gen DS Rana and the family members of Subedar Joginder Singh (PVC), Captain Mahavir Prasad (MVC), Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat (MVC), Lance Naik Sardar Singh (VrC), Havildar Govind Kamble (VrC), and Rifleman Tabi Dafla.

The gallantry, sacrifice and commitment shown at Jaswant Garh during the 1962 war with China is celebrated as Nuranang Day on 17 November every year at the Tawang war memorial by paying tributes to those who stood their ground against all odds and halted the Chinese advance for three days.

Lt Gen Kalita expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation to the families of the martyrs.

Surviving veterans of the 1962 war from the area were also felicitated by the army commander.

War veterans and other senior military and civil dignitaries, along with families of the war heroes paid homage to the 1962 war heroes, Tezpur (Assam)-based Defence PRO Lt Col AS Walia stated in a release. (With PTI input)