SCCZ celebrates National Press Day

ZIRO, 17 Nov: The mass communication department of St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) celebrated the National Press Day in the college campus on Wednesday.

Attending the function, District Information & Public Relations Officer Gyati Kacho interacted with the students of mass communication and delivered a special talk on ‘The role of media in community development’.

Kacho encouraged the students to “pursue human interest stories that will bring about socioeconomic development in the society,” and cited examples of numerous articles that he had written in his career as a journalist, “which had brought positive impact for community development.”

The mass communication department released its annual departmental newsletter, ‘The Claretine Gazette (Vol IX, Issue 1)’. The newsletter features important events observed by the department, and contributions from the students, including articles, photographs, poems, and artwork.

In another event at the college, its geography department conducted a ‘talk session’ on the global navigation satellite system (GNSS).

Resource persons, including Ahmedabad-based ISRO Space Application Centre Scientist F Dr Sreejith KM, Prof Sunil PS from the Cochin University of Science & Technology, and Prof K Vijay Kumar from Mumbai-based Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, spoke at length about geomagnetism and plate tectonics.

The resource persons also installed a GNSS device in the college campus to get updates on seismic activities in the Arunachal Himalayas. They informed that they will use the data “for further analysis and study about different seismic activities of the region.”

The installation of the GNSS was initiated by the Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad, in collaboration with the Institute of Geomagnetism, Mumbai and Shillong, and the Cochin University of Science & Technology, Kochi. (DIPRO)