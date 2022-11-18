Sikkim to host 19th CPA conference

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The Sikkim legislative assembly will host the 19th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-III in Gangtok from 10-12 January, 2023.

This was decided in a joint meeting of the executive committee of CPA India, Region Zone-III and the executive council of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training & Research at the Nagaland legislative assembly secretariat in Kohima on Thursday.

CPA India Region, Zone-III Chairman and Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona addressed the meeting, while Assembly Secretary Kago Habung presented a brief report.

Assembly speakers, deputy speakers and secretaries of Arunachal, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland legislative assemblies attended the meeting. (Speaker’s PR Cell)