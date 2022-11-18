Trg prog for police functionaries held

BANDERDEWA, 17 Nov: More than 30 middle-level police functionaries completed a three-day state-level training programme, which concluded at the Police Training Centre (PTC) here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

The training was part of a six-month-long programme for police ranking, from sub-inspectors to havaldars and telecom operators.

Addressing the valedictory function, philanthropist Deepak Nabam, of the Deepak Nabam Living Home, spoke on the problems faced by the poor and the destitute.

Arunachal Press Club Assistant General Secretary Chukhu Indu spoke on ‘The role of the media related to drug abuse and issues of the elderly people’.

She highlighted how the media and the police can act as a bridge “for those affected by social issues like drugs, prostitution, age,” and such.

The West Kameng SP spoke on the provisions of different legislations, including the NDPS Act, and the role of the police in preventing drug abuse.

Policies for the aged people were also discussed during the programme, which had been inaugurated on Tuesday by PTC Principal Neha Yadav.

Drug Control Society deputy director Dr Marto Ete, advocate Nani Modi, Prof Shashank Yadav, and others were the other resource persons.