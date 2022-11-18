Mock exercise in earthquake scenario held across state

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), organised a ‘Multi-state-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster scenario’ across all the districts of the state on Thursday.

The objective of the drill was to review the emergency preparedness plan of the stakeholders and other responder agencies, and to evaluate the standard operating procedure, “so that the persons concerned would deliver their duties effectively while keeping in cognisance of life and property,” stated a release issued by the disaster management department.

NDMA senior consultant, retired Maj Gen Sudhir Bahl, coordinated the statewide drill.

He highlighted “the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders as per the incident response system (IRS),” and reviewed the disaster management plans, emergency support functions, public awareness, and identified gaps.

Five sites were selected for the mock drill in each district, including schools, government offices, residential areas, hospitals, bridges, oil depots, etc.

Enacting an 8.7 Richter scale earthquake scenario, sirens were blown at 9 am, assuming massive destruction of roads, buildings, and communication. This was followed by immediate action taken by the IRS’ across the districts.

Situation reports from the districts were collected through satellite phones, emails, and WT messages.

Services of personnel from the NDRF, the SDRF, the Indian Army, the CRPF, the ITBP, the BSF, the police, the Assam Riffles, etc, were used in search & rescue operations, the release said, adding that “NGOs, community volunteers, Aapda Mitra, and civil societies also actively participated in the mock exercise.”

During the debriefing, disaster management authorities were asked to share inputs and shortcomings experienced during the mock exercise in the districts.

Most of the districts complained about lack of communication network being a major issue, the release said.

The release further said that “the importance of setting up wireless communication in every district was specified by the disaster management authorities.”

“Further, they pointed out shortage of search and rescue equipment in the districts,” the release added.

Maj Gen Bahl advised the SDMA and the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) regarding “the importance of multi-agency response and coordination during disaster.”

Retired Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin shared his “experience of rescue and relief in the earthquake that occurred on 25 April, 2015, in Nepal.” He spoke about various issues faced during the rescue operation, and advised the SDMA and the DDMAs to be prepared for such an earthquake.

In the Itanagar Capital Region, the mock exercise was conducted at Gelam Memorial High School, Chandranagar, the residential complex of Police Colony, the higher & technical education directorate, the RK Mission Hospital, and KK departmental store in Vivek Vihar.

The Papum Pare DDMA selected the DC office in Yupia, the oil depot in Emchi, the GHSS in Doimukh, Tigdo village, and the Doimukh CHC as incident sites for the mock drill.

Mock exercise on earthquake disaster was also organised in Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri, Longding, West Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Kamle, Tirap, Tawang, Kurung Kumey and Lohit districts. (With inputs from DIPROs)