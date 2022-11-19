APDDC seeks early implementation of delimitation in state

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Delimitation Demand Committee (APDDC) on Friday urged the state government to allow the Delimitation Committee to carry out its constitutional exercise as per the Delimitation Act, 2002.

The APDDC argued that early implementation of delimitation in the state would give the citizens equitable and proportionate representation in both the assembly and the parliamentary constituencies.

In a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, APDDC chairman Nabam Regum said, “The delimitation exercised by the Delimitation Commission based on 2001 will ensure proper representation of all the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, which has more population than the required criteria for an assembly seat.”

“This delimitation is a backlog exercise and the proposal needs to be completed as per the constitutional requirements,” Regum added.

He said that he has submitted a representation to the chief minister, reminding him of the state government’s obligation to allow the Delimitation Commission to carry out the exercise.

Delimitation in Arunachal was deferred on 8 February, 2008, with the government citing security situation in the state. In a letter issued on 23 May, 2022, the government of India asked the state government to “improve the security situation in the state,” and told the state government to “furnish views on carrying out delimitation exercise in the state.”

In reply, the home department joint secretary stated that “more than 20 years have elapsed since the 2001 census. There have been wide changes in population growth and dispersal since then,” and added that “the Covid pandemic delayed the 2021 census, and it would be unjustified to have delimitation in the state on the basis of the 2001 census.”

It is learnt that the matter of delimitation is sub judice in the Supreme Court.