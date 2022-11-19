PM to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport today; guv reviews preps

HOLLONGI, 18 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh is all set to script its aviation history on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport here.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the greenfield airport at 9:30 am and leave for Varanasi and Gujarat from there, officials in the state’s civil aviation department informed.

On Friday, Governor BD Mishra visited the airport and reviewed the preparations for the prime minister’s visit.

Mishra inspected the terminal building, the passenger lounge, the airside facilities, and the public meeting venue.

The governor, who has been monitoring the construction of the airport since its foundation laying ceremony, said that “it is one of the best gifts to the people of the state by the prime minister.”

Stating that “the airport will provide easy travelling facilities for investors and for medial emergencies, and for movement of students and regular travellers,” Mishra expressed hope that the airport would “usher in wide scope for the developments in the state.”

He advised the officials to “ensure foolproof security drills and visit arrangements.”

Chief Secretary Dharmendra and DGP Satish Golcha briefed the governor on the prime minister’s visit programme. (Raj Bhavan & PTI)