Aspirants lodge FIR with SIC over SI exam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: A group of aspirants for the civil and IRBn sub-inspector (SI) examination held in 2021 lodged an FIR with the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police on Thursday against former APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang, former APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam, former APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Rai, and former APPSC controller of examinations Pagli Sora, alleging “malpractice in sub-inspector (civil/IRBn) 2021 examination, which was conducted by the APPSC recently and result was declared on 21 February, 2022.”

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Friday, one of the aspirants, Gekar Riba, said, “Since the revelation of paper leakages in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), it has come to light that paper selling and buying in the commission was prevalent for a very long period of time, and we are convinced that our case is no different, since the main culprit of the case, Taket Jerang, had been deputed as the controller of examination, and we are of the opinion that, if he can sell question papers of other examinations, what could stop him from selling the question paper of the SI 2021 exam?”

Riba said that “Jerang’s involvement in the cash-for-job scam and other exams, like the APPSCCE 2017 fiasco, the AE 2022 paper leakage, etc, has convinced us that, since he was selling question papers to all his kith and kin since time immemorial, we don’t see any logical reason why he would not do it in this particular examination.”

“If the mains paper of civil service can be manipulated or rewritten two times by the commission very easily, as in the case of Minoty Borang Saroh (APPSC 2017), which consists of essay papers, then it is very easy to manipulate our papers as we had only three papers, consisting of two objective type papers – elementary maths and general knowledge – and one descriptive paper: general English,” Riba said.

“As aspiring law enforcement officers, we have known for quite a long time about the PET/PST for the exam for the posts of SI, DSP and so on in the past, but suddenly, in the case of SI 2020 advertisement by the APPSC, it was made too easy, which is quite suspicious and seems to be targeted for some selected candidates.”

“In the recruitment test, the questions which were given were quite ridiculous and out of syllabus, which doesn’t seem to be fair play as almost all of the aspirants of SI 2021 can recall till date,” Riba said.

He added that, in the mains exam, the elementary maths paper, “which was earlier announced to be of subjective, was suddenly changed into an objective one in the last moment, and also, it was clearly written in the advertisement itself that elementary maths will be up to Class 10 standard.

“But during the examination, many questions were there which were out of syllabus, which was never expected from a premier institute like the APPSC,” he said.

He also claimed that some of the toppers got “abnormal high marks, but still could hardly secure a decent mark in viva, and some candidates are also there who scored relatively low in written, and suddenly scored too high marks in viva voce, which is also very suspicious and a serious matter to look into,” Riba said.

“In view of all this, we have lodged an FIR with the SIC for proper investigation of the matter,” he said.