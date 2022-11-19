State-level painting competition held

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Thirteen selected students, in two categories, participated in a state-level painting competition on the themes ‘We are pro-planet people’ and ‘Circular economy – Reuse, reduce and recycle’, organised recently at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here by the NHPC’s regional office.

In Category A, Priyanka Deve (Malancha Art Academy, Naharlagun) won the first prize, while Margam Taipodia (KV No 1, Itanagar) won the second prize, and Jining Namchoom (VKV Jairampur, Changlang) won the third prize.

In Category B, Niraj Paul (KV No 1, Naharlagun), Priyam Nath (Malancha Art Academy, Naharlagun), and Barsha Paul (Malancha Art Academy, Naharlagun) won the first, second and third prize, respectively.

The first, second and third prizes in both the categories were Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000, respectively, while Rs 7,500 each, along with certificates, was given to 10 participants as consolation.

The event was organised in association with the school education directorate and the APEDA.