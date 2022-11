BICHOM, 18 Nov: More than 700 beneficiaries of Bichom and nearby villages availed the services provided by 26 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in West Kameng district on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Bichom ZPM Santi Lili, in the presence of Singchung ADC Mokar Riba and others. (DIPRO)