AP Central Govt Inter-departmental Cricket Tournament

India Post to take on Prasar Bharati in final

RONO HILLS, 19 Nov: India Post defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 in the second semifinal match of the ongoing 6th edition of the Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Inter-departmental Cricket Tournament, played at RGU’s Ground 2 here on Saturday.

Batting first, Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 made 110 runs in 20 overs. In reply, India Post achieved the target in the 18th over, losing 5 wickets.

India Post will play Prasar Bharati in the final match on Sunday.

Earlier, Prasar Bharati entered the final after beating RGU in the first semifinal match, which was played on Monday.

Ten teams – Prasar Bharati Cricket Club, Rajiv Gandhi University, Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, SBI, NEEPCO, NERIST, India Post, BSNL and NIT – participated in the tournament.