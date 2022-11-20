Tadar Tang SLFT zonal rounds start

E/Kameng defeats W/Kameng in first match under Zone 1

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: East Kameng defeated West Kameng by 1-0 goal in the first match under Zone 1 in the zonal qualifying round of the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT), played in Dirang in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The all-important goal for East Kameng was scored by Karan Tallang in the 76th minute of the match.

In the second match, Tawang made a brilliant comeback after trailing 1-0 and registered a comfortable 5-1 win against Pakke-Kessang.

Debia Kangam of Pakke-Kessang put his team into the lead in the 34th minute, which was cut short in the 45th minute by Tenzing Sangey of Tawang.

In the second half, Thupten Soipa scored a brace within two minutes (56 and 58).

Sangey Tashi increased the mighty lead for Tawang by scoring in the 59th minute of the match. Tenzing Sangey scored his second and 5th for Tawang in the 75th minute.

Under Zone 2 of the qualifying round of the TTSLFT, Capital Complex emerged the winner against Papum Pare by defeating the latter 2-1 in a match played at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu.

Techi Tara gave the lead to the winners in the 43rd minute of the first half of the match.

Papum Pare equalised in the 72nd minute through Pongso Sono, but Nabam Ropo of CCFA scored for the winner in the 91st minute and earned all three points for his team.

Under Zone 3, Kra Daadi defeated Kamle 2-1 in the zone’s first match played in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

Charu Lalum gave the lead to Kra Daadi in the 29th minute of the first half. The game score was increased in the 76th minute through Tagru Namin’s goal.

Ratan Tashen scored for Kamle in the 93rd minute, but it was not enough to save the match for his team.

Host Leparada registered a thumping 4-1 win against Shi-Yomi in their first zonal match under Zone 4, played in Basar in Leparada district.

It was the Shi-Yomi team who took the lead in just 2 minutes from the start, which was soon cut short by Tonya Bam of the host team in the 17th minute. Leparada went on to score three more goals through Gobom Bam (51st minute) Nyomi Nyodu (57th minute) and Karka Gadi (83rd minute).

In the second match of the day, West Siang won 3-1 against Lower Siang.

Mori Ete (16th minute) and Baken Riram gave 2-0 the lead to West Siang in the first half, which was later increased by Domkar Bogo in the 74th minute.

A consolation goal for Lower Siang came through Gaba Doke in the 75th minute.

Under Zone 6, Namsai defeated host Changlang 2-1 in the first match of the day played in Kharsang in Changlang district. All three goals came in the first half.

Chow Chantinam gave the lead to the visitors in the 13th minute of the first half, which was equalised by the host with the help of a goal by Sumche Nokbi (15th minute).

Chantakuns Simit of Namsai increased the lead for his team in the 44th minute, which was later proved to be the winner for Namsai.

In the second match, Lohit failed to maintain its first-half lead against Tirap and lost the match 2-1. Haniso Bellai opened the scoring for Lohit in the 42nd minute.

Tirap came back very strong in the second half and scored two goals – one by Omwang Wangsu in the 60th minute and the other by Lamwang Hangphuk in the 90th minute of the match – to earn three points from the match.

Tomorrow’s (Sunday) matches:

Zone 1: Pakke-Kessang vs East Kameng (9 am) and Tawang vs West Kameng (12 pm).

Zone 2: Capital Complex vs APP (1:30 pm).

Zone 3: Kra Daadi vs Upper Subansiri (2 pm).

Zone 4: Lower Siang vs Leparada (12 pm) and Shi-Yomi vs West Siang (2 pm).

Zone 6: Changlang vs Lohit (11 am) and Tirap vs Namsai (1:30 pm).

“Under Zone 5, there are automatic qualifications to East Siang and Siang due to non-participation/disqualification of other teams in the group,” the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) said.

The Tadar Tang SLFT is organised by the APFA, in collaboration with the sports department. It is funded by the Sports Authority of Arunachal.