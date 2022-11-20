Arunachal participates in ITM

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: A 15-member delegation comprising officials, tour operators, homestay operators and artisans from Arunachal Pradesh participated in the 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM) held in Aizawl, Mizoram.

During the mart, Arunachal’s Tourism Director Abu Tayeng made a presentation on the potential of tourism in Arunachal “and onward plans for promotion of tourism in the state.”

The official team consisted of Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, DTO Leena Perme, and TIO Takam Kena.

The event started on 16 November and ended on 19 November.