Seminar on women police station held

ZIRO, 19 Nov: A seminar on ‘women police station’, specifically on its working, efficiency and effectiveness, was held at St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Advocate Duyu Chada, Apatani Women’s Association of Ziro (AWAZ) general secretary Leegang Anya, psychiatrist Dagrik Gara and SCCZ counsellor Sr Mary Vanaja were the resource persons of the technical session of the seminar, which was organised by the women’s cell of the SCCZ, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women.

Chada highlighted the basic rights granted to every woman under the Indian Constitution and the various legal recourses available to them against any crime committed against them.

Anya traced the history of the AWAZ’s formation, and the aims and objectives behind its formation. She said that the AWAZ had an instrumental role to play in establishing the women police station in Ziro. She also dwelt on the various community services undertaken by the AWAZ, such as awareness campaigns against drug abuse, legal aid clinics for women, and rehabilitation for disaster victims.

Gara highlighted “the importance of sensitivity when approaching victims of violence.” She said that “hesitancy to report cases of assault or violence among women is due to lack of sensitivity training given to the police as well as medical personnel.”

She explained the various mental processes that a female victim undergoes, “due to which she might not be able to exercise her legal rights,” and advocated conducting counselling sessions for police personnel.

Sr Vanaja also spoke.