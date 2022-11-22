Guv asks army to ensure security in border areas

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: Governor BD Mishra emphasised on ensuring security in the border areas, in order to arrest migration of people from border areas to the urban areas.

He said this during a meeting with the 56 Infantry Division General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj Gen VK Purohit, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The GOC and the governor discussed the line of actual control, border area development, and civic welfare initiatives of the army division in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mishra expressed appreciation for the GOC for taking the initiative to prepare students

in his area of responsibility for admission in the sainik school in Niglok (East Siang) and the National Defence Academy (NDA).

“It will open a great opportunity for our tribal students from all districts of the state,” Mishra said.

The GOC gave assurance that he would make all efforts to ensure that maximum students are coached to join the sainik school and the NDA.

The governor also advised the GOC to initiate civic action programmes for the welfare of the people, and to provide all assistance to the civil administrations during natural calamities and in emergencies.

The GOC assured that every unit of his division would cooperate with the civil administration concerned. (Raj Bhavan)