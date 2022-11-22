MLA tours remote areas, inaugurates projects

KIMIN, 21 Nov: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara went on an extensive tour of the remote areas in Kimin circle of Papum Pare district on Monday.

During his tour, the MLA inaugurated development projects and interacted with the public of Kimin, Boda and Upper Jumi villages.

Tara inaugurated two community halls – one each in Boda and Upper Jumi, funded under the SIDF – and a ‘futsal fitness sports ground’ in Kimin, constructed with money from the untied fund

of the district administration.

He informed that “the link road from Boda to Komasiki village in Kimin circle has been sanctioned and the tendering process will start soon.”

Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana, along with HoDs, accompanied the legislator.

The team also inspected the paddy field erosion area and the middle school in Upper Jumi village.

Later, addressing youths and the public in Upper Jumi village, Tara said that “a society will progress only if the youths of the society are progressive and responsible.”

He urged the youths to stay away from drugs. “Drugs are a one-way ticket to hell and spoil not just an individual life but also the lives of all the family members, and amplifies crimes in the society,” he said.

The DC called for “collective efforts from the public and officers to ensure that the development and the welfare schemes of the government percolates to the people at the last mile.”

HoDs, PRI members, youth leaders and public attended the meeting. (DIPRO)