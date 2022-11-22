NES member Tai Nikio receives achiever award

MUMBAI, 21 Nov: Retired government engineer and member of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Tai Nikio, received the Society Achiever Award, under the ‘social service leadership’ category, in a function organised here on Sunday by Magnate Publishing.

The award was conferred by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The award ceremony brought together national and international luminaries from the fields of philanthropy, governance, arts, business, spirituality, sports, and academia.

Those awarded include actor Sonu Sood, Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, and others.

Nikio thanked the organiser for recognising him and Arunachal Pradesh on such a big platform.