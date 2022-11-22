Org condemns governor’s secretariat’s response to report

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: Reacting to the governor’s secretariat’s response against the report headlined ‘Raj Bhavan under scanner…’, etc, which was published by this daily on 11 November, the Save Arunachal Movement (SAM) in a press conference on Monday condemned the response from the secretariat, terming it “anti-tribal.”

SAM general secretary Tami Pangu said that “all the inputs we received were through RTI,” and added that CP Mounglang, who had earlier served as a BSF commandant, “is the lone Arunachali to become the ADC to governor from the paramilitary on it’s sanctioned post”.

Pangu further said that “ PN Thongdok and Keni Bagra were posted in the unsanctioned post which is to be filled from the state civil police”.

He said that, from 2017 till date, “around 20 appointments have been made in the governor’s secretariat and majority of them are non-Arunachali,” and reiterated that the secretariat’s response was “anti-Arunachali.”