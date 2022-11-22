APPSC paper leakage case raises several questions for state govt

[ Bengia Ajum ]

In September, when the capital police arrested six persons, including the then APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang, after an allegation of leakage of the question paper of the AE (civil) exam surfaced, no one knew what lay ahead. What started as an investigation into question paper leak of AE (civil) exam has since then turned into a massive investigation into corrupt practices that have been plaguing the commission for the last many years. Several arrests have been made, which include serving APCS officers, serving engineers, brokers, middlemen, etc.

The scale of the paper leakage case has shocked the whole state. The APPSCCE is considered to be the most prestigious examination and therefore everyone is surprised to know that for so many years the exam was rigged in favour of those who paid hefty money.

The question paper leakage scam raises many uncomfortable questions for the state government. Is this not an intelligence failure? The state police have a dedicated intelligence branch. How could such a massive scam continue and intelligence agencies did not have the slightest of idea? In a small state like Arunachal, where literally everyone knows one another, a scam of this scale going on without being noticed can be considered a failure on the part of the intelligence agency. It is time they upgraded the method of collection of intelligence.

This scam was going on for many years and nobody knew. How can this be possible?

The investigation has so far concentrated on Taket Jerang, who was the deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination. However, this kind of massive corruption will not be possible without the involvement of others. It is hard to believe that he operated alone.

Jerang should be subjected to a polygraph test (lie-detector test). The investigation agency should not leave any stone unturned to unearth the truth.

The AE (civil) question leak case has been handed over to the CBI. However, the rest of the cases, based on several FIRs filed by aspirants, are being investigated by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police. So far the SIC, under SP Anant Mittal, has done good investigation. The state government and the people should extend all possible support to the SIC.

The aspirants have shown real courage by relentlessly pressuring the investigation agency and the state government. They have put their own lives and careers at risk by fearlessly taking on a powerful nexus of officials and brokers who are trying hard to protect their names from being revealed in this scam. The SIC should not come under pressure at any cost. The whole state is putting its faith in the SIC and the CBI to do a solid investigation, so that justice is delivered. The lives of so many aspirants have been destroyed over the years by the corrupt nexus in the commission. Now who will compensate them? Perhaps the best way to compensate them is to ensure that everyone who used the wrong method to get a job is punished. Also, why restrict the investigation to 2014 only, and not from 2000?

Also, the state government should increase the age limit to 40 years and give opportunity to everyone who was denied a chance due to corruption in the state to write the APPSC exam one more time.