CM flags off 30 MVUs for state

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday flagged off 30 mobile veterinary units (MVU) for the state, in the presence of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister Tage Taki and others.

The MVUs, which are vehicles fitted with veterinary equipment to diagnose, treat and carry out minor surgeries on animals, will be stationed across the state to cater to livestock health and treatment.

The state government has procured 12 Force Traveller ambulances and 18 Mahindra Bolero vehicles to provide veterinary services to the farmers at their doorsteps, as part of the central government’s Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme.

Under the 100 percent centrally-sponsored scheme, Arunachal Pradesh was granted Rs 4 crore, which was utilised for procurement

of the Traveller ambulances for Rs 16 lakhs each and Mahindra Bolero customised vehicles for Rs 11.55 lakhs each, including taxes and levies.

After flagging off the MVUs from the civil secretariat here, Khandu expressed gratitude to the central government, especially the union fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying ministry, and said that livestock farmers would immensely benefit from the service.

“Besides taking care of existing farmers who depend upon their livestock, the service will also encourage more farmers to take up livestock farming in a big way,” he said.

Khandu commended the state’s animal husbandry & veterinary department under Taki for judiciously utilising the central fund and procuring the MVUs in a short period of time.

He advised the district veterinary offices, which will be taking over the MVUs, to keep the vehicles well-maintained and make their services available to the farmers without any hurdle.

The CM expressed optimism that “with the launch of these vehicles, the mobility for the field veterinarian will be smooth and the farmers will gain the benefit of doorstep treatment for their livestock.”

Official sources informed that a toll-free number – 1962 – will soon be made operational for the farmers to call when their cattle require treatment.

Taki’s adviser Tana Hali Tara and officers and officials of the veterinary department were present on the occasion. (CM’s PR Cell)