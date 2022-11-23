Rijiju distributes appointment letters during Rozgar Mela

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju handed out appointment letters to 42 youths – 19 in the Assam Rifles, 17 in the ITBP, and 6 in the SSB – during a ‘Rozgar Mela’ organised by the ITBP at Khatting Hill here on Tuesday.

The mela was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ’10 lakh recruitment campaign’. It is part of the government’s efforts to fast-track recruitment of over one million personnel within a year at various levels, such as Group A, Group B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted), and Group C, across 38 departments and ministries.

Congratulating the new appointees in various armed forces, Rijiju said, “The people who are recruited in army, armed forces, police, etc, are above all jobs as compared to other jobs, as they serve the nation.”

He advised the new appointees to contribute towards nation-building. (DIPR)