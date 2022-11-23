Guv asks depts, agencies to expedite road projects

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Governor BD Mishra emphasised on concerted effort by the departments and the agencies concerned “to iron out the impediments and expedite the road projects in the state.”

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday with Commissioner Neeraj Semwal, 2 Mountain Brigade GOC Maj Gen MS Bains, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests KB Singh, Home Secretary CN Longpai, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, and NHIDCL Executive Director Sunil Kumar, Mishra advised the participants to “clear all administrative bottlenecks and carry out joint brainstorming for the road construction which is de-scoped by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.”

He said that the projects related to the security forces must be given top priority and executed within the given timeframe. “All the issues must be addressed through a single-window facility, so that the user is not hard put to it,” he said, adding that “it is the responsibility of every person to enable our armed forces in their operational role in the true spirit of nationalism.”

The governor advised the army officers to assist the local entrepreneurs engaged in tourism projects and also promote tourism in their areas of responsibility in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also suggested “erecting memorial pillars on the battlegrounds where the infantry battalions concerned had fought in the 1962 Sino-India war, which will inspire the posterity for making sacrifices for the defence of India.”

Issues related to widening of the Khupa-Hayuliang-Hawai road, forest clearance for the Mipi-Andrathang road, forest clearance and land acquisition for the Chaglagam-Roachcham and Kapapu road, and installation of communication tower in Khupa and Anjaw field firing range were also discussed in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)