Meritorious students felicitated

AALO, 22 Nov: Alumni of the RK Mission School here in West Siang district on Monday felicitated the students of the school who passed the AISSCE meritoriously.

Mimba Padu (humanities) with 97 percent marks, Kumkum Das (commerce) with 95 percent marks, Ashmina Khanam (science) with 87.4 percent marks, and Peto Rime (science) with 87.4 percent marks were felicitated with scarves, certificates, Rs 10,000, and a book by Swami Kirtina Nandhaji.

Retired teachers Ashok Karandikar and MN Patir, who had served the school from 1966-1970, were also felicitated.

The alumni comprised retired IRS officer Doli Loyi, retired health & family welfare director Dr Tejum Padu, Dr Anil Chetry from California, USA, RMSASAA president Dr Emi Rumi, retired PWD CE Tagong Ketan, and others. (DIPRO)