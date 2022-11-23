MLA calls for promoting spiritual tourism

PASIGHAT, 22 Nov: Local MLA Kaling Moyong on Tuesday called for promoting spiritual tourism.

He said this during the inauguration of the Sri Sri Siang Baba Bholenath Dham, located in Tantem Abung here in East Siang district.

“Visit of devotees and tourists to the temple will attract more tourists to East Siang,” he said, adding that spiritual tourism would also create employment opportunities for the youths.

Members of the Sri Sri Baba Bholenath Dham (SBBD) informed that the head priest of the temple, Amit Gurung, found the Shivling near the bank of the Siang river “after a divine dream.”

“He found the Shivling after searching the river’s bank in 2021, and, as such, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva,” they said.

Among others, DC Tayi Taggu, ZPM Ogam Mengu, SBBD president Okeng Tayeng, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, and Deputy Chief Councillor Rebecca Megu were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)